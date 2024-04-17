Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.46

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.46 and last traded at $5.46, with a volume of 125217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRME. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Prime Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Prime Medicine from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prime Medicine has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.52.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts predict that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Nelsen acquired 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Prime Medicine by 90.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,093 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Prime Medicine by 18.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,951,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,700,000 after acquiring an additional 617,310 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Prime Medicine by 18.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,634,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,676,000 after acquiring an additional 571,097 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Prime Medicine by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,805,000 after acquiring an additional 515,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Prime Medicine by 219.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 415,771 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

