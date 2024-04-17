Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Trading Down 2.9%

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 40.55 and last traded at 41.05. Approximately 544,219 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 9,867,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at 42.27.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on RDDT shares. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reddit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 49.20.
Reddit Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Reddit
Institutional Trading of Reddit
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Reddit stock. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.
Reddit Company Profile
Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
