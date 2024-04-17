Sherritt International (TSE:S) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Free Report) fell 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 167,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 182,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.55 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Sherritt International Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.95, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$131.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.33.

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$34.80 million for the quarter. Sherritt International had a negative net margin of 28.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.0946746 EPS for the current year.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.

Featured Articles

