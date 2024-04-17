Short Interest in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Decreases By 5.2%

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 315,900 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the March 15th total of 333,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 562,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

HOOK has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Monday, March 25th.

NASDAQ HOOK opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65. Hookipa Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $2.05.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 72.30% and a negative net margin of 405.28%. Research analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 429,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 26,367 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

