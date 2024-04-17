Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,048 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $13,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCCO. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Southern Copper by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Southern Copper by 8,523.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after buying an additional 170,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its position in Southern Copper by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 57,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 17,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE SCCO opened at $113.84 on Wednesday. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $88.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.50.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.15). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 101.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SCCO shares. StockNews.com cut Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

