Strs Ohio Has $16.64 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,784 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $16,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $3,412,000. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.77.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC stock opened at $203.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.11. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $221.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.52.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

