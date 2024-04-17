Strs Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,642 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Newmont were worth $12,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Newmont by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 170,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 36,645 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Newmont by 22.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26,599 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Newmont by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 795,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,926,000 after acquiring an additional 94,692 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Newmont by 1,770.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 60,261 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 85,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 35,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $50.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.78.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEM. Citigroup lowered their price target on Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.97.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NEM

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.