Strs Ohio Trims Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,947 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $13,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050 in the last ninety days. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH opened at $112.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $119.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

