Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,194,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,359 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Onsemi worth $99,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 7,749.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 82,301 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Onsemi by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 140,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Onsemi by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 154,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,918,000 after buying an additional 73,909 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON stock opened at $64.72 on Wednesday. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.84. The company has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.80.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Onsemi in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.52.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

