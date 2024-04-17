Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 192.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 41,297 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,169,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 380.3% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 238,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,419,000 after buying an additional 189,000 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4,029.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after buying an additional 68,305 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 497,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,783,000 after buying an additional 343,277 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $145.45 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.57 and a 12-month high of $171.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.21.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.39.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

