Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $9,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,435,000 after acquiring an additional 118,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,311,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,771,000 after acquiring an additional 182,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,016,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,988,000 after acquiring an additional 192,805 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,720,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,690,000 after acquiring an additional 84,633 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,170,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,492,000 after purchasing an additional 321,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $145.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.57 and a 1-year high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.21.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.39.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

