Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VDE stock opened at $131.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.14. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $105.51 and a 12-month high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

