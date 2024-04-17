Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Holdings Raised by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 208.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,450 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV opened at $73.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.32. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.68.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

