Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 241.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 60.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded Verint Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 68,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,051,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 924,102 shares in the company, valued at $27,723,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 5,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $164,390.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 68,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,051,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 924,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,723,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,800 shares of company stock worth $3,992,448 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

