Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.26

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.26 and last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 327045 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.48.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 1,701.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

