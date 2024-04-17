Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Raised by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,862 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.8% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in Visa by 2.0% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its position in Visa by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Visa by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,511 shares of company stock worth $15,131,081. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $271.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $498.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $216.14 and a one year high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

