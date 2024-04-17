Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 458,000 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,180,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458,000 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Kinross Gold worth $7,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,057 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 76,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,262 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Trading Down 1.6 %

KGC opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $6.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KGC. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.28.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

