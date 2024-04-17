Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New $7.89 Million Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 59,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FI. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.21.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI opened at $146.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.56 and its 200-day moving average is $135.95.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

