Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,919 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $8,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $56.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $54.69 and a 1-year high of $66.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.48 and its 200 day moving average is $60.09.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.7519 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TD. Barclays started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

