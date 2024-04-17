Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,034 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 1.16% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $6,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1,973.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 75.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWH opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $21.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.55.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

