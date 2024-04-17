Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 9,464 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,464 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.22% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $6,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FEZ. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4,741.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,315,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,983,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,143,000 after acquiring an additional 791,030 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,615.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 627,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,803,000 after acquiring an additional 590,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,681,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,947,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FEZ stock opened at $50.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.19. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.23 and a 52 week high of $53.02.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

