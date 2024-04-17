Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $147,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,134 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 835.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.82.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76. The company has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.