Waldron Private Wealth LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.42.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of KLA stock opened at $693.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $683.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $590.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $729.15.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.65 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

