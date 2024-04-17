Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 4,046 YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,416,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260,704 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of YETI by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,865,000 after buying an additional 1,376,536 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 132.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,340,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,865,000 after buying an additional 1,335,728 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in YETI by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,863,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,929 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,517,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,189,000 after acquiring an additional 748,671 shares during the period.

NYSE:YETI opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.30. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.50 and its 200-day moving average is $42.95.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.99 million. YETI had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on YETI shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on YETI from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on YETI from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

