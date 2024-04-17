Waldron Private Wealth LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,578 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1,279.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $278,396,000 after buying an additional 5,700,167 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,752 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,793,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3,885.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,695,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,671 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $52.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average is $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 2.19. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DVN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.89.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

