453,615 Shares in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 453,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,804,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 1.39% of TransMedics Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 46,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 24,290 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $684,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TMDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $209,909.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,043.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $209,909.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,043.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $1,141,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,044,932.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,408 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,401. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransMedics Group stock opened at $87.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $99.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.88.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. TransMedics Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

