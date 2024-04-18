American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Bought by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $2,124,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Tobam raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,192.9% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 719,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,104,000 after acquiring an additional 19,812 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of AMH stock opened at $34.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 104.00%.

AMH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,736.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $266,987.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,736.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,263 shares of company stock worth $2,212,078. Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

