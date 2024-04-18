Analysts Issue Forecasts for FormFactor, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of FormFactor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for FormFactor’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $168.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.49 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 12.42%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FORM. StockNews.com raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen upped their target price on FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on FormFactor in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

FormFactor Stock Performance

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $42.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in FormFactor by 77.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 9,836 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FormFactor by 8.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 4.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 11.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $173,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,680,499.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $445,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,075.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $173,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,680,499.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,223,580 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Further Reading

