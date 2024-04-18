Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $26.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark cut shares of Antero Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AR

Antero Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

AR stock opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 3.30. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 2.10%. Equities analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $736,356.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,090.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $736,356.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,090.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $5,412,474.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,793,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,187,525.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 467,280 shares of company stock worth $12,153,605. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.