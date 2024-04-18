Bison Wealth LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,715.8% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $84.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $103.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.79 and a 200-day moving average of $84.13.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

