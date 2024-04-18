Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

GOEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Canoo from $34.50 to $17.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Canoo in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.19.

Shares of Canoo stock opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92. Canoo has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Canoo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canoo by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

