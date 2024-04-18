CareDx’s (CDNA) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

CareDx Stock Up 5.5 %

CDNA stock opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $428.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.42. CareDx has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $12.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.16.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.97). The business had revenue of $65.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.66 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 51.40% and a negative net margin of 67.88%. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CareDx will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CareDx

About CareDx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 127.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.