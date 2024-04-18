Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,485 Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRFZ. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 126,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 24,290 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $36.18 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $30.29 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.93 and a 200-day moving average of $35.65.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.0861 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

