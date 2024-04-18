Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FI. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.5 %

Fiserv stock opened at $147.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.21.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

