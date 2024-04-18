CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) – Wedbush raised their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for CAVA Group in a report released on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CAVA Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CAVA Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CAVA. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.42.

CAVA Group Price Performance

NYSE:CAVA opened at $61.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.95 and a 200-day moving average of $46.06. CAVA Group has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $71.60.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.03 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 4.28%. CAVA Group’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAVA Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in CAVA Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CAVA Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CAVA Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CAVA Group

In other news, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $85,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,457,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,976,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $132,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,507,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,154,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $85,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,457,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,976,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,547,239 shares of company stock valued at $221,525,951 in the last three months.

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.