Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 133.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GWW. StockNews.com raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $913.89.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,664,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,231.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $949.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $980.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $863.40. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $641.95 and a 1-year high of $1,034.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.14 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

