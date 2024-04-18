Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 8,203 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $95.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.97. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.05 and a 1-year high of $103.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 8,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $784,493.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $119,533.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,536.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 8,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $784,493.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,082 shares of company stock worth $22,404,321 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.56.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

