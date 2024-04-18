China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the March 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

China Natural Resources stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. China Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $8.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46.

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

