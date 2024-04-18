Cintas Co. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $3.75 Per Share (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cintas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $3.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.67. The consensus estimate for Cintas’ current full-year earnings is $14.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q1 2025 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.21 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.14 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cintas from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $668.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $641.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $585.47. The stock has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.27. Cintas has a 52-week low of $438.59 and a 52-week high of $704.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $872,895,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Cintas by 1,344.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,662 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,825,000 after purchasing an additional 292,701 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Cintas by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 519,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,780,000 after purchasing an additional 284,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Cintas by 475.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 299,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,423,000 after purchasing an additional 247,378 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.29%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

