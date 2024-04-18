Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 18,090 Shares of Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 18,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $405,396.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,798,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,312,721.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,136 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $115,097.76.

On Friday, April 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 17,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $386,580.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 20,282 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $468,919.84.

On Monday, April 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 6,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $146,100.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.19 per share, for a total transaction of $125,950.00.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 2,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.92 per share, for a total transaction of $53,840.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 16,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $433,920.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 14,500 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $416,005.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 11,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $324,500.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $454,950.00.

Shares of CTRN opened at $22.37 on Thursday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.04 million, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 2.37.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $215.18 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 303.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 707.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTRN. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

