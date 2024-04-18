Citigroup Boosts Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target to $28.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the travel company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TRIP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Tripadvisor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tripadvisor from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.53.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. Tripadvisor has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $28.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.57.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.14. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tripadvisor

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,107 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 435.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,450 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 49,157 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 39.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,790 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 18,789 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

