Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,179,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,775,000 after purchasing an additional 519,202 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,317,000 after purchasing an additional 666,560 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,051,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,710,000 after purchasing an additional 232,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,627,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,886,000 after purchasing an additional 486,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $58.17 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $111.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

