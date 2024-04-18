Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,020,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the March 15th total of 5,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CWAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clearwater Analytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Clearwater Analytics

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Analytics

In other news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 16,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $274,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $987,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,838 shares in the company, valued at $5,346,342.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 16,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $274,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,310,000 shares of company stock worth $275,809,400. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the first quarter worth about $12,870,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the first quarter worth about $143,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 20,705 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,865,000 after acquiring an additional 908,588 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $16.30 on Thursday. Clearwater Analytics has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $21.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.18, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.45.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.