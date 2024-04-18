Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.75.

NYSE:KOF opened at $91.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1-year low of $69.33 and a 1-year high of $104.38.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 7.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 15.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

