Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at TD Cowen

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Cowen from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COTY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coty has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.19.

Coty Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:COTY opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Coty has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.82.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Coty had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $1,130,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $1,130,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coty

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 73.6% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coty by 8.9% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 496,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 40,550 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,776,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,022,000 after acquiring an additional 494,639 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Coty by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,345,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,857 shares in the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

