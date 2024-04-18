Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Price Target Increased to $272.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $255.00 to $272.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CW has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $240.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $260.25.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $249.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $157.72 and a 1 year high of $261.46.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $657,077.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,451 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,512. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,101.1% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 69,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 63,810 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 729.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 17,964 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 80.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after buying an additional 30,972 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

