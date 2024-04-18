CyberArk Software’s (CYBR) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $300.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $258.54.

CyberArk Software Trading Down 1.7 %

CYBR stock opened at $235.98 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $120.11 and a one year high of $283.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -145.67 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.03.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.53. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,644,000 after acquiring an additional 86,160 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,053,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,871,000 after acquiring an additional 472,961 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 972,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,040,000 after acquiring an additional 170,152 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 888,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,637,000 after acquiring an additional 76,122 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 513.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 836,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,773,000 after acquiring an additional 700,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

