Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,300 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the March 15th total of 143,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the first quarter worth $295,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Docebo by 46.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,123,000 after buying an additional 74,702 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 29,046 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Docebo by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Docebo alerts:

Docebo Price Performance

Docebo stock opened at $44.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Docebo has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $56.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 490.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $49.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.46 million. Docebo had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 1.57%. Analysts expect that Docebo will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DCBO. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Docebo from $49.81 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Docebo from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Docebo from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Docebo from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Docebo from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Docebo

About Docebo

(Get Free Report)

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.