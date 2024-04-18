ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.57. 21,788 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 84,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $540.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.13.
ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $263.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ECARX Holdings Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.
ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.
