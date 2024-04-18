Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Short Interest Update

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the March 15th total of 3,800,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Insider Transactions at Element Solutions
In related news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 61,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $1,430,674.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,341,964. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 14,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $342,756.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 61,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $1,430,674.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,395 shares in the company, valued at $16,341,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,110 in the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 85.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Element Solutions by 370.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 1,585.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Element Solutions Stock Performance
NYSE:ESI opened at $23.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.03.
Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.43 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.06%. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Element Solutions Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 65.31%.
Element Solutions Company Profile
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
Featured Articles
